MPs to discuss request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been calling for Mkhwebane’s removal, citing damning court judgments against her.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s justice committee is on Wednesday set to discuss whether or not it should hold an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been calling for Mkhwebane’s removal, citing damning court judgments against her.
The North Gauteng High Court in February set aside Mkhwebane’s Bankorp/CIEX report and ordered her to pay 15% of the costs in her personal capacity.
The DA wrote to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete last year asking her to institute an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office. The opposition party was the only one that did not support Mkhwebane’s appointment to replace Thuli Madonsela.
Today, Parliament’s justice committee is set to discuss the request to hold an inquiry into her fitness for the crucial post.
Mkhwebane is also expected to brief the committee on her office’s rules and policy relating to the appointment of a special advisor.
In March, Mkhwebane was grilled by MPs over why she had failed to investigate ANC politicians, Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane, for their alleged role in the Estina dairy farm scandal linked to the Guptas, in which around R250 million was reportedly looted from the Free State’s department of agriculture.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC warns members against insulting president on social media
-
Ramaphosa's gift declaration list includes Cuban cigars, herbal cream & vodka
-
FS ANC to be decisive in dealing with Dihlabeng mayor's Ramaphosa comment
-
DA accused of using shortcut to get rid of De Lille
-
De Lille to now wait on verdict in case against DA
-
I have a problem with state capture inquiry, Zuma tells supporters in Nkandla
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.