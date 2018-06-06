MPs to discuss request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been calling for Mkhwebane’s removal, citing damning court judgments against her.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s justice committee is on Wednesday set to discuss whether or not it should hold an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The North Gauteng High Court in February set aside Mkhwebane’s Bankorp/CIEX report and ordered her to pay 15% of the costs in her personal capacity.

The DA wrote to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete last year asking her to institute an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office. The opposition party was the only one that did not support Mkhwebane’s appointment to replace Thuli Madonsela.

Today, Parliament’s justice committee is set to discuss the request to hold an inquiry into her fitness for the crucial post.

Mkhwebane is also expected to brief the committee on her office’s rules and policy relating to the appointment of a special advisor.

In March, Mkhwebane was grilled by MPs over why she had failed to investigate ANC politicians, Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane, for their alleged role in the Estina dairy farm scandal linked to the Guptas, in which around R250 million was reportedly looted from the Free State’s department of agriculture.