Section 27: Michael Komape’s family 'happy' to proceed with appeal bid

The family, which is represented by rights group Section 27, is seeking nearly R3 million in damages after five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Section 27 says the family of a Limpopo boy who died after falling into a pit toilet at a school is willing to proceed with an appeal against a court decision to reject relatives claim for constitutional and general damages.

Judge Gerrit Muller has granted leave to appeal in respect of the R2 million claim for grief but declined the family’s R940,000 claim for emotional trauma.

The group's Nomatter Ndebele explained: “The family does understand what this means for them. They’re happy to fill the lead of Section 27 and we’ll also take instruction from them. They are happy to continue with the process.”

