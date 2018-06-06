Section 27: Michael Komape’s family 'happy' to proceed with appeal bid
The family, which is represented by rights group Section 27, is seeking nearly R3 million in damages after five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in 2014.
JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Section 27 says the family of a Limpopo boy who died after falling into a pit toilet at a school is willing to proceed with an appeal against a court decision to reject relatives claim for constitutional and general damages.
The family, which is represented by rights group Section 27, is seeking nearly R3 million in damages after five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in 2014.
Judge Gerrit Muller has granted leave to appeal in respect of the R2 million claim for grief but declined the family’s R940,000 claim for emotional trauma.
The group's Nomatter Ndebele explained: “The family does understand what this means for them. They’re happy to fill the lead of Section 27 and we’ll also take instruction from them. They are happy to continue with the process.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Top cop drawn into dispute involving claims of fraud, corruption
-
Van Breda defence fails to give reasons for court to find mercy
-
South Africans to feel pinch all round after fuel price hike, says debt expert
-
NPA: There will definitely be a trial for Zuma
-
ANC warns members against insulting president on social media
-
Motorists to fork out record high fuel prices from midnight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.