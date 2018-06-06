Metrobus commuters urged to find alternative transport amid strike
Commuters were left stranded on Wednesday morning when drivers affiliated to union Demawusa failed to report for duty.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus commuters have been encouraged to make alternative arrangements on Wednesday afternoon, with drivers still on strike.
Commuters were left stranded on Wednesday morning when drivers affiliated to union Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers of SA (Demawusa) failed to report for duty.
They’ve made a number of demands, including salary increases and the filling of vacant positions. The operator held talks with union bosses earlier on Wednesday, which eventually deadlocked.
Metrobus’ Goodwill Shiburi says it’s not clear when operations will resume.
“It’s been affected, badly. Even those that are not on strike are scared to come out of the depot and drive the buses because we’re not able to guarantee their safety. But the people who are on strike are very few. It’s unfortunate that the very less number, which is around the building is threatening the whole lot of people.”
Alert @JoburgMetrobus 🚎 disruptions: commuters urged to make alternative arrangements, metrobus apologizes for inconvenience caused to commuters as a result of industrial action #JoburgMetrobus ^NS pic.twitter.com/Pa8fgtPlwg— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) June 6, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
