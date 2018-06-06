Man arrested for possession of illegal gun, ammunition in Bellville

On Tuesday night, a City Facility Protection officer was on patrol in Voortrekker Road and spotted the man.

CAPE TOWN - A 44-year-old man has been arrested for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in Bellville.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason said: “The officer found a pistol, nine rounds of ammunition and one magazine. The suspect was detained at Bellville SAPS.”