Maimane unclear on DA's plan to manage price increases

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
Go

Maimane unclear on DA's plan to manage price increases

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has suggested his organisation can avoid price hikes.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane (in blue shirt) visits the Noord taxi rank in Johannesburg on 6 June 2018. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane (in blue shirt) visits the Noord taxi rank in Johannesburg on 6 June 2018. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has told taxi drivers his party has a plan to manage the fuel price increases which he says are the result of Cyril Ramaphosa's Presidency.

Without explaining how the DA could avoid the hikes, Maimane told drivers and commuters in the Johannesburg CBD that it’s the African National Congress that must be blamed for the increase in the cost of living.

South Africans are now paying more for petrol with an 82 cents increase per litre of petrol, which kicked in at midnight.

Maimane seems to disagree with most energy analysts and economists who attribute the petrol price hike to the weaker rand and rising oil prices.

“It’s not just an exchange rate problem because they’ve now put that tax of e-tolls on the people of South Africa.”

He has suggested his organisation can avoid these price hikes.

“As the DA, we have a plan to fight against these issues. It’s not just the cost of transport; bus fares, school fees and food are going to go up.”

Some commuters asked why the organisation rejected government’s minimum wage of R20 an hour if it truly cares about the high cost of living.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA