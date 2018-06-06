Maimane unclear on DA's plan to manage price increases
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has suggested his organisation can avoid price hikes.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has told taxi drivers his party has a plan to manage the fuel price increases which he says are the result of Cyril Ramaphosa's Presidency.
Without explaining how the DA could avoid the hikes, Maimane told drivers and commuters in the Johannesburg CBD that it’s the African National Congress that must be blamed for the increase in the cost of living.
South Africans are now paying more for petrol with an 82 cents increase per litre of petrol, which kicked in at midnight.
Maimane seems to disagree with most energy analysts and economists who attribute the petrol price hike to the weaker rand and rising oil prices.
“It’s not just an exchange rate problem because they’ve now put that tax of e-tolls on the people of South Africa.”
He has suggested his organisation can avoid these price hikes.
“As the DA, we have a plan to fight against these issues. It’s not just the cost of transport; bus fares, school fees and food are going to go up.”
Some commuters asked why the organisation rejected government’s minimum wage of R20 an hour if it truly cares about the high cost of living.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
