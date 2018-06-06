Popular Topics
Go

Maimane to visit Joburg taxi rank for commuters' reaction on fuel price hike

The DA leader says he wants to talk to ordinary South Africans about how the recent fuel increase will affect them.

FILE: Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will be at the Noord Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday morning to talk to commuters about the recent petrol price hike.

From Wednesday morning, a litre of petrol costs 82 cents more. Diesel has increased by up to 85 cents a litre while illuminating paraffin has risen by 82 cents per litre.

This marks the highest increase in South Africa.

Maimane says he wants to talk to ordinary South Africans about how this will affect them.

The DA's Portia Adams said: “He will be basically engaging with ordinary South Africans who have to take public transport on a daily basis, as we know this will affect them the hardest because of the increase in petrol. We know for a fact that transportation, as well, the cost of that will increase.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

