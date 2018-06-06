Maimane: DA to fight fuel increases in Parliament

From Wednesday, motorists have to cough up 82 cents more for a litre of petrol while diesel has gone up 85 cents. Maimane claims the fuel price hikes will be used to offset the cost of running the e-tolls.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has announced his party will fight the fuel increases in Parliament and mobilise South Africans against the hikes, claiming that government is using the cash to pay for e-tolls.

Maimane interacted with taxi drivers and commuters in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday where he's discussed the record high increases which kicked in at midnight.

From Wednesday, motorists have to cough up 82 cents more for a litre of petrol while diesel has gone up 85 cents.

Maimane claims the fuel price hikes will be used to offset the cost of running the e-tolls.

“The state committed itself to this e-toll project, now they have to pay it back and the only other way they can do it is to increase the taxation.”

He says they will take the fight against the petrol increases to Parliament.

“We will be going to Parliament where we will be fighting this issue. Not only in Parliament but to also mobilise society to say it is unacceptable.”

Maimane says the fuel price hikes are linked to what he calls “the fat government that’s stealing from the people”.

🚗 It is now going to cost approximately R100 more to fill the tank of an average sized car.



🚐 It will cost an additional R300 per month just on taxi fare.



This #TaxAttack means South Africans are paying for the shortcomings & corruption of the ANC govt. pic.twitter.com/0DDY5aYTSr — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 6, 2018

When Cyril Ramaphosa was elected President of South Africa, the price of petrol per litre was at R13.76.



Today just over 100 days later, petrol costs R15.79 per litre which is a R2.03 per litre - a 14.75% increase. #TaxAttack pic.twitter.com/iGADWzifrt — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 6, 2018

"Enough is enough! This #TaxAttack aimed at the backbone of our country – the poor, working and middle classes, must stop." - @MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/dIpXW6xnQO — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 6, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)