Maimane: DA to fight fuel increases in Parliament

From Wednesday, motorists have to cough up 82 cents more for a litre of petrol while diesel has gone up 85 cents. Maimane claims the fuel price hikes will be used to offset the cost of running the e-tolls.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane interacted with taxi drivers and commuters in the Johannesburg CBD following a fuel increase. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane interacted with taxi drivers and commuters in the Johannesburg CBD following a fuel increase. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has announced his party will fight the fuel increases in Parliament and mobilise South Africans against the hikes, claiming that government is using the cash to pay for e-tolls.

Maimane interacted with taxi drivers and commuters in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday where he's discussed the record high increases which kicked in at midnight.

From Wednesday, motorists have to cough up 82 cents more for a litre of petrol while diesel has gone up 85 cents.

Maimane claims the fuel price hikes will be used to offset the cost of running the e-tolls.

“The state committed itself to this e-toll project, now they have to pay it back and the only other way they can do it is to increase the taxation.”

He says they will take the fight against the petrol increases to Parliament.

“We will be going to Parliament where we will be fighting this issue. Not only in Parliament but to also mobilise society to say it is unacceptable.”

Maimane says the fuel price hikes are linked to what he calls “the fat government that’s stealing from the people”.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

