Maimane: ANC to blame for high cost of living

DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited the Noord taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, to talk to taxi drivers and commuters about the effects of the increase in the petrol price.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the African National Congress (ANC) must take the blame for the increase in the cost of living for the poor.

A record high fuel price kicked in today, with petrol now costing 82 cents more and diesel setting back motorists a further 85 cents.

Maimane says the ANC government is to blame.

"Our great concern is that under the ANC, they've increased fuel to R16 a litre. That R16 means that food will go up, transport [costs] will go up... I'm yet to meet taxi drivers who are telling us the cost is going up (sic)."