[LISTEN] Woolworths to stop using non-recyclable plastic bags

JOHANNESBURG - Woolworths will stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging for its own products as well as plastic shopping bags, straws and earbuds by 2022.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield talks to Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability Feroz Koor about their vision of “zero packing waste to landfill”.

Koor says they’ve done customer research and plastic bags are something we’re hearing about a lot.

“We’ve taken a decision to phase them out,” Koor added.

“Earbuds are some of the worst offenders. Before the year is out we won’t be selling any of them.”

