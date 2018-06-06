[LISTEN] What you need to know about SIM swap scam

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
Go

[LISTEN] What you need to know about SIM swap scam

| CapeTalk host John Maytham interviews forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow about the SIM swap scam.

CAPE TOWN - An 85-year-old pensioner had R300,000 stolen from his Nebdank account last week in a SIM swap scam.

The man's son, who would rather not be named, wrote to CapeTalk host John Maytham to relay the experience.

Forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow says the SIM swap scam has become more prevalent over the past three years.

"The story involves two sets; the banking and the cellphone industry. It involved firstly being able to identify where the money is, which I believe involves some dishonest component or negligent component of the banking industry.... The second thing is there's undoubtedly a dishonest component within the cellphone industry, who are able to do SIM swaps without the proper channels being followed."

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA