[LISTEN] Treasury DG defends Ismail Momoniat after racial attack
Radio 702 | ‘The Karima Brown Show’ on Radio 702 spoke to the Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane following a heated exchange with the EFF's Floyd Shivambu in Parliament over Momoniat's race.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chief whip Floyd Shivambu has landed himself in hot water following a heated exchange in Parliament on Tuesday during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance.
The meeting took a racial turn when Shivambu objected to the repeated presence of Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat because he claimed he wasn’t African. Shivambu also questioned why Treasury’s “African” Director-General Dondo Mogajane wasn’t at the meeting.
The Karima Brown Show on Talk Radio 702 spoke to Treasury Mogajane, who says he disagrees with Shivambu and has great admiration for Momoniat as one of Treasury’s 10 diverse deputy director-generals in terms of race, gender, and various backgrounds they come from.
“I can comfortably say [that] I am what I am with the knowledge and experience that I gained in the last 18 years or so in the Treasury through Mr Momoniat and I’ve always looked up to him...”
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
