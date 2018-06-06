[LISTEN] Here’s what happens to our bodies in winter

Doctor in sports science & researcher at UCT, Dr Habib Noorbhai, explains how our bodies react to cold weather.

CAPE TOWN – Our bodies respond differently to cold weather and can lead to shivering as well an increased appetite.

UCT's Dr Habib Noorbhai explains how colder temperatures affect the human body.

“The human body is so fascinating. The basis of this, in terms of adaption to different types of weather, is a process called homeostasis, a process where the body does its best to return to a state of balance.”

