Lesufi: Conflicting reports surround death of Ennerdale pupil
The boy was shot dead outside the Fred Norman Secondary School on Tuesday night, allegedly by his father.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says there are conflicting reports around the fatal shooting of a pupil at an Ennerdale high school in the south of Joburg.
The Fred Norman Secondary School pupil was shot dead, allegedly by his father, when he returned from extra lessons at the school.
The police’s Mpande Khoza says according to the father, he had fallen asleep in the car while waiting for the boy to return from class and when his son knocked on the window, he was startled and opened fire.
Khoza says they’re investigating every aspect of this case.
“We’re investigating all angles. We cannot only rely on the stories which were told by the father.”
VIDEO: Pupil shot, killed at Ennerdale school
Lesufi says the exact circumstances are still unclear as a security guard who witnessed the shooting claims there was an altercation.
“The security guard that observed this altercation indicated that the father, during the exchange, left his cellphone and when he came back he indicated that he shot the learner. But, we’re just waiting for the court appearance and the police to assist us in getting an appropriate story.”
While there have been varying accounts of Tuesday night’s shooting, officers say they only have the father’s version of events so far and more interviews will be conducted with the rest of family and possible witnesses.
The father will appear in the Protea Magistrate Court on Thursday.
DEPARTMENT SHOCKED
The Gauteng Education Department has reacted with shock and sadness to the fatal shooting.
While details around the shooting remain sketchy, the shattered glass on the ground at the school serves as proof that something tragic happened.
The Education Department’s Steve Mabona says investigations are underway.
Classmates have described the grade 11 pupil as bubbly and caring.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange and Winnie Theletsane)
