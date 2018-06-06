JMPD to deploy more officers to monitor Lenasia protest
Residents have blocked the road with rocks and burning tyres, forcing motorists to use alternate routes.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is deploying more officers to the K43 in Lenasia where a protest is underway.
Residents have blocked the road with rocks and burning tyres, forcing motorists to use alternate routes.
It’s understood they’re protesting over a lack of electricity and power interruptions in extension 9 and 10.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said: “There were protests last night on the K43 at Vulture Road in Lenasia because the residents complained of not having electricity. However, now there’s reports of more protest and officers would have to be sent to that area to control the situation.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
