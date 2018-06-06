Popular Topics
Hlaudi Motsoeneng's leave to appeal dismissed with costs

The former SABC COO's case is in relation to a ban on the broadcasting of protest actions which later resulted in the so-called SABC 8 being unlawfully fired at the time.

FILE: Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity says it has received confirmation that the Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s leave to appeal.

In 2017, the Labour Court found that Motsoeneng should be held liable in his personal capacity for the legal costs associated with the court case on his controversial ban on the broadcasting of protest actions.

This ban resulted in the so-called SABC 8 being unlawfully fired at the time.

Solidarity brought the application in the Labour Court.

Head of the Labour Legal Department Anton Van Der Bijl says the SABC 8 have finally been vindicated.

“It’s a great win for us. It means the SABC 8 and Solidarity have been vindicated in our argument in this matter. We’re ecstatic about the win.”

He says the organisation will now go ahead and serve a warrant of execution to have Motsoeneng's assets seized.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

