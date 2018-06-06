-
George dentist convicted of molesting boy set to be sentenced
Dentist Ian Venter has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.
CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings against a convicted child sex offender in George will commence on Wednesday.
Dentist Ian Venter has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.
He molested the child at his Herolds Bay home in April 2015.
Venter, though, maintains his innocence.
The George Regional Court has however ruled that his victim, who was 13 at the time of the attack, was a credible witness.
This wasn't Venter's first brush with the law.
At the time of the 2015 attack, he had already been convicted of sexually assaulting a minor.
In 2014, Venter was placed under house arrest for molesting a 15-year-old boy during a sleepover at his home.
