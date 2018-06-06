George dentist convicted of molesting boy set to be sentenced

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
Go

George dentist convicted of molesting boy set to be sentenced

Dentist Ian Venter has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings against a convicted child sex offender in George will commence on Wednesday.

Dentist Ian Venter has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

He molested the child at his Herolds Bay home in April 2015.

Venter, though, maintains his innocence.

The George Regional Court has however ruled that his victim, who was 13 at the time of the attack, was a credible witness.

This wasn't Venter's first brush with the law.

At the time of the 2015 attack, he had already been convicted of sexually assaulting a minor.

In 2014, Venter was placed under house arrest for molesting a 15-year-old boy during a sleepover at his home.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA