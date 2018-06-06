Popular Topics
Fuel price hike: 'Only way to ease burden is job creation & growing economy'

With an unemployment rate of 26.7%, rising fuel prices and GDP shrinking by 2.2% the poorest of the poor will suffer most.

Picture: sxc.hu
Picture: sxc.hu
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Economists say Wednesday's major fuel price hike will affect poor people the most.

Petrol increased by 82 cents per litre and diesel by 87 cents.

With an unemployment rate of 26.7%, rising fuel prices and GDP shrinking by 2.2% the poorest of the poor will suffer most.

That's the view of chief economist Dawie Roodt who says the poor will now have to pay more for basic necessities such as bread and milk.

“Not necessarily directly but indirectly because many poor people do not own cars because food prices are likely to go up, transport costs are also going up.”

Roodt says the only way to ease the burden is job creation and a growing economy.

