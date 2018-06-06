FS ANC to be decisive in dealing with Dihlabeng mayor's Ramaphosa comment

Luthuli House has released a scathing statement on the matter, instructing the Free State ANC to institute disciplinary proceedings against the mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and premier in the Free State have described a social media post by one of its mayors calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a "sellout" as reckless and unfortunate.

But the party says it’s still deciding what to do with the mayor, even though the party’s headquarters instructed the provincial party to institute disciplinary action against the mayor.

Screen shots of a post by Dihlabeng Municipality Mayor Lindiwe Kambule emerged, in which she calls Ramaphosa a sellout.

The mayor was responding to a question posed by fellow party members in a group with other ANC supporters.

Kambule responded with the name of the president when one of the ANC supporters asked the group members to name the biggest "stinking sellout".

But the provincial party’s spokesperson Thabo Meeko says they are still talking to the mayor.

"The officials are proceeding to engage the mayor."

However he’s committed that the provincial party will be harsh and decisive in dealing with the issue.

"The province says that it is an unfortunate and reckless social media posting."

He says the provincial party won’t defy the national office.