FS ANC to be decisive in dealing with Dihlabeng mayor's Ramaphosa comment
Luthuli House has released a scathing statement on the matter, instructing the Free State ANC to institute disciplinary proceedings against the mayor.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and premier in the Free State have described a social media post by one of its mayors calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a "sellout" as reckless and unfortunate.
But the party says it’s still deciding what to do with the mayor, even though the party’s headquarters instructed the provincial party to institute disciplinary action against the mayor.
Screen shots of a post by Dihlabeng Municipality Mayor Lindiwe Kambule emerged, in which she calls Ramaphosa a sellout.
The mayor was responding to a question posed by fellow party members in a group with other ANC supporters.
Kambule responded with the name of the president when one of the ANC supporters asked the group members to name the biggest "stinking sellout".
Luthuli House has released a scathing statement, instructing the Free State ANC to institute disciplinary proceedings against the mayor.
But the provincial party’s spokesperson Thabo Meeko says they are still talking to the mayor.
"The officials are proceeding to engage the mayor."
However he’s committed that the provincial party will be harsh and decisive in dealing with the issue.
"The province says that it is an unfortunate and reckless social media posting."
He says the provincial party won’t defy the national office.
ANC STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA INSULTS DIRECTED AT THE PRESIDENT OF THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS pic.twitter.com/4nyqGOYm2y— African National Congress (@MYANC) June 5, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
ANC warns members against insulting president on social media
-
Ramaphosa's gift declaration list includes Cuban cigars, herbal cream & vodka
-
DA accused of using shortcut to get rid of De Lille
-
De Lille to now wait on verdict in case against DA
-
MPs to discuss request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
-
I have a problem with state capture inquiry, Zuma tells supporters in Nkandla
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.