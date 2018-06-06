[FROM THE ARCHIVES] It's a guy. In a wetsuit. On a bicycle! #Capestorm

On this day in 2017, a couple filmed a man on bicycle at the Sea Point promenade as the Spring tide foam blew all over the show.

Watch this amazing video of a guy cycling in his wetsuit! #CapeStorm Posted by CapeTalk on Wednesday, 7 June 2017

JOHANNESBURG – On this day in 2017, a couple filmed a man on bicycle at the Sea Point promenade as the Spring tide foam blew all over the show.

Watch and listen to the hilarious commentary by the couple above.