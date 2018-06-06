Father allegedly shoots son (14) dead outside Ennerdale school
It’s understood that after the lesson the pupil found his father asleep and knocked on the car door, which startled the man and he opened fire.
JOHANNESBURG - A 14-year-old pupil has been shot dead, allegedly by his father.
Police say the father took his son to an extra evening class at an Ennerdale high school on Tuesday night and waited for him inside his vehicle outside the school premises.
The police’s Mpande Khoza says a murder docket has been opened.
“The father got scared, he thought that he was being robbed or hijacked… he pulled out a firearm and shot towards the direction of the boy. And unfortunately, he hit the boy in the chest. He tried to resuscitate the boy before taking him to a hospital but on the way, the boy passed away.”
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to address pupils and staff members on Wednesday afternoon.
An Eyewitness News reporter is en route to the school.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
