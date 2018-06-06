[EXCLUSIVE] Top cop drawn into dispute involving claims of fraud, corruption

Crime Intelligence Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe has accused the top brass of conspiring against her and colluding to cover up fraud and corruption against several generals.

PRETORIA - Eyewitness News can reveal that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and 14 other generals have been drawn into a messy internal dispute involving allegations of fraud and corruption.

Crime Intelligence Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe has subpoenaed at least 25 police managers, including Sitole, to testify at her case of unfair labour practice against the South African Police Service (SAPS).

She’s accused the top brass of conspiring against her and colluding to cover up fraud and corruption against several generals.

Phetlhe was suspended earlier this year after being accused of fabricating the security clearance of the unit's former acting head, Pat Mokoshane.

Phetlhe has gone on the offensive by revealing her bosses and colleagues are accused of not only conspiring against her, but covering up their own criminal behaviour.

She has suggested that she is being treated unfairly and, to prove this, she claims that several generals face serious fraud and corruption charges, but they remain on duty and seemingly protected.

The details are contained in a list of 25 witnesses Phetlhe has subpoenaed to testify at her unfair labour practice hearing set down for the end of this month.

She has also referred to accusations against her colleagues in Crime Intelligence who allegedly abused the secret service account.

Police management say this case is being handled internally and will not be discussed in the media.

This comes after Sitole committed to stabilising the service this week, when he and Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday announced a new plan to tackle violent crimes and police corruption.

