Eskom ‘not prepared’ to buy coal at export prices

National Treasury gave Eskom permission to go ahead and sign new contracts with suppliers, however, this process is taking time.

Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says some mining companies want the utility to buy coal at export prices and therefore it’s still negotiating before it signs any new contracts for supplies.

At the moment, the situation remains stable at six of its coal-fired power stations as excess coal has been diverted to areas where it was running low.

National Treasury gave Eskom permission to go ahead and sign new contracts with suppliers, however, this process is taking time.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says, “Some of these miners want us to buy coal at export prices, which is something that we’re not prepared to do at this stage… or not at all, actually. But we’re willing for them to continue to negotiate so that we can come to a reasonable price.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

