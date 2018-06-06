Ekurhuleni Municipality warns against illegal power connections
The municipality says such connections are a fire hazard that put lives at risk.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Municipality says it will take a strong stand against illegal connections this winter due to safety concerns.
It's issued the warning a day after the Red Ants removed alleged illegal connections from the Joe Slovo informal settlement.
Spokesperson Themba Gadebe said: “During winter times, we experience a number of overloads in terms of our electricity supply which is attributed to illegal connections. It is very important that we inform our community that illegal connections are very dangerous to our kids. It is very dangerous in a sense that it could also lead to fires.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
