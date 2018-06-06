Popular Topics
EFF’s Shivambu denies racially attacking Treasury’s Momoniat

Floyd Shivambu on Tuesday objected to the deputy director-general’s presence at a finance committee meeting because he was 'un-African'.

FILE: EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite widespread condemnation, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has denied racially attacking Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat.

Shivambu on Tuesday objected to the deputy director-general’s presence at a finance committee meeting because he was “un-African”.

This is how Shivambu described his controversial remarks about Momoniat: "I never expressed any view about his race. I spoke about him undermining African leadership."

Shivambu insists that his comments were not racist and remains unapologetic about his criticism of Momoniat.

"I spoke about him undermining African leadership and that’s a fact. It’s emphatically a fact that will never be withdrawn."

The EFF second-in-command drew widespread criticism for his attack of Momoniat, who has served National Treasury for over 20 years and has been a key figure in the anti-apartheid movement.

LISTEN: Treasury DG defends Ismail Momoniat after racial attack

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

