EFF backs Floyd Shivambu after attack on Treasury’s Momoniat

EFF's deputy president Shivambu accused Treasury’s deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat of being un-African.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has thrown its weight behind its deputy president Floyd Shivambu for his attack on the Treasury’s deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat.

Shivambu accused Momoniat of being un-African and disregarding African leaders at the Treasury.

The EFF says it stands by Shivambu’s remarks that Momoniat undermines African leadership, accusing him of assigning all the powers of National Treasury to himself.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Shivambu says the EFF will not be apologetic for its views on Momoniat nor will he withdraw his comments.

“The fact that he’s undermining the African ministers, deputy ministers and directors.”

The EFF has also accused Momoniat of micromanaging all processes of the National Treasury.

“Whenever the National Treasury wants to speak, he always wants to be in front of everyone and undermining those that are dealing with the Treasury.”

The red berets contend that Momoniat is the de facto Finance Minister and say they will not stop criticising him simply because he has struggle credentials.

