De Lille to now wait on verdict in case against DA

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille will have to wait a few more weeks before she learns if the Democratic Alliance (DA) acted unlawfully in sacking her.

De Lille is challenging the decision in the Western Cape High Court.

Her legal team has argued the party's cessation clause was wrongly applied, and the decision to rescind her membership should be set aside.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has argued the DA made a preconceived decision to terminate De Lille's membership.

He says the DA is going after De Lille for its own political ends.

“It shows the big lie of this case, which is that it's about 3.5.1.2 of the constitution. It's got nothing to do with that. It's an unlawful shortcut, as I said yesterday.”

DA advocate Sean Rosenberg says the cessation clause is intended to protect the party against disloyal members.

He's told the court that De Lille's relationship with the DA has irretrievably broken down.

“The court in part A held that the order that is made must take account of the fact that stability is vital for good governance, that remedy that leads to more instability and more uncertainty in the longer term would not be in the interest of justice."

A verdict is expected by the end of the month.

