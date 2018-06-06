DA calls for probe into death of psychiatric patient at Vosloorus hospital
The party says the patient broke through burglar bars at the facility and fell to a lower floor.
JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for a full investigation into the death of a psychiatric patient at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus on the East Rand.
The 38-year-old man died earlier this week.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says he broke through burglar bars at the facility and fell to a lower floor.
Shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said: “This is a new hospital actually; it should have decent secured facilities for psychiatric patients. And I’m very concerned about other hospitals in Gauteng where the psychiatric wards are inventively full and psychiatric patients have to be close to ordinary wards and it’s very serious.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
EFF’s Shivambu denies racially attacking Treasury’s Momoniat
-
MPs angered after Mkhwebane no-show at meeting
-
Van Breda defence fails to give reasons for court to find mercy
-
[LISTEN] Treasury DG defends Ismail Momoniat after racial attack
-
West Rand cops discover bodies of 3 men in veld
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] It's a guy. In a wetsuit. On a bicycle! #Capestorm
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.