DA calls for probe into death of psychiatric patient at Vosloorus hospital

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for a full investigation into the death of a psychiatric patient at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus on the East Rand.

The 38-year-old man died earlier this week.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says he broke through burglar bars at the facility and fell to a lower floor.

Shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said: “This is a new hospital actually; it should have decent secured facilities for psychiatric patients. And I’m very concerned about other hospitals in Gauteng where the psychiatric wards are inventively full and psychiatric patients have to be close to ordinary wards and it’s very serious.”

