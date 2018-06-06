DA accused of using shortcut to get rid of De Lille

CAPE TOWN - Patricia De Lille’s legal team says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is trying to use a shortcut to get rid of her.

The embattled Cape Town mayor's challenge of a DA decision to rescind her membership concluded in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

The DA was left floundering as it explained its processes to terminate party membership, particularly the processes followed in De Lille’s matter.

Her legal team says they were unfair and that the DA flouted its own processes.

Advocate Dali Mpofu says it goes against the principles of natural justice not to allow De Lille to offer mitigating factors for the termination of her membership. He says it’s yet to be determined whether a statement she made radio interview that she planned to leave the party was in fact disloyal.

Mpofu says the DA’s federal executive made a predetermined decision to end her membership.

"They are more concerned about saving face in the public and making it look like they think they’re going to succeed when they know that what they did was wrong and invalid."

He adds it makes no sense not to allow De Lille to defend the maladministration charges against her, saying the party wants the charges to hang over her head indefinitely and still end her mayoralty. Judges say they hope to hand down a verdict by the end of the month.

