Cosatu calls on Ramaphosa to fire Aaron Motsoaledi

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in an effort to save the country’s failing health system.

The trade union federation says they’re deeply worried about the state of the healthcare system in the country and are concerned that Motsoaledi is denying the extent of the problems.

On Tuesday, Motsoaledi admitted that public healthcare is under stress but denied it’s collapsed.

He emphasised that many of the state hospitals and clinics are struggling due in part to the burden of disease.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says Motsoaledi had close to a decade to turn around healthcare and failed.

“He’s had nine years to turn it around. He inherited what we thought was an ailing health sector but now it’s a failing sector. And we think that the African National Congress and Ramaphosa can do better.”

WRONG PEOPLE

Motsoaledi has blamed the employment of “the wrong people” in leadership positions for many of the problems in the sector.

The minister gave a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon on the state of the country’s healthcare system.

The minister’s briefing comes just days after protesting staff at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital trashed parts of the facility in a dispute over unpaid bonuses.

He has acknowledged issues of staff and provincial leadership in the country’s healthcare system.

