Ant poison found in Courtney Pieters’ blood - toxicologist

In a plea explanation, Mortimer Saunders admits to feeding the child ant poison, before hitting her over the head and choking her.

CAPE TOWN - A toxicologist has been testifying in the trial of a man who has admitted to killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

In a plea explanation, Mortimer Saunders admits to feeding the child ant poison, before hitting her over the head and choking her.

The child’s body was found in the Epping Industrial area days after she was reported missing in May 2017.

Forensic toxicologist Jacobus Van Zyl has testified about levels of carbaryl in samples from Pieters’ stomach, blood and bile. Carbaryl is a pesticide commonly used to kill insects like ants, ticks and spiders.

Van Zyl says the poison causes slurred speech, vomiting, coughing, fluid build-up in the lungs, tremors and a lack of muscle control. The expert had found 0.8 milligrams per litre of poison in the girl’s blood.

However, because her body was only found nine days after her death, he says there’s no telling what dose of poison she was given, and it could have been more.

Van Zyl says a toxic dose for an adult is 0.5 milligrams per litre of carbaryl, 0.6 milligrams per litre is considered lethal.

VIDEO: Mortimer Saunders pleads guilty to murder

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)