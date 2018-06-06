Ant poison found in Courtney Pieters’ blood - toxicologist
In a plea explanation, Mortimer Saunders admits to feeding the child ant poison, before hitting her over the head and choking her.
CAPE TOWN - A toxicologist has been testifying in the trial of a man who has admitted to killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters.
In a plea explanation, Mortimer Saunders admits to feeding the child ant poison, before hitting her over the head and choking her.
The child’s body was found in the Epping Industrial area days after she was reported missing in May 2017.
Forensic toxicologist Jacobus Van Zyl has testified about levels of carbaryl in samples from Pieters’ stomach, blood and bile. Carbaryl is a pesticide commonly used to kill insects like ants, ticks and spiders.
Van Zyl says the poison causes slurred speech, vomiting, coughing, fluid build-up in the lungs, tremors and a lack of muscle control. The expert had found 0.8 milligrams per litre of poison in the girl’s blood.
However, because her body was only found nine days after her death, he says there’s no telling what dose of poison she was given, and it could have been more.
Van Zyl says a toxic dose for an adult is 0.5 milligrams per litre of carbaryl, 0.6 milligrams per litre is considered lethal.
VIDEO: Mortimer Saunders pleads guilty to murder
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Father allegedly shoots son (14) dead outside Ennerdale school
-
PSA officially serves intended strike notice
-
EFF’s Shivambu denies racially attacking Treasury’s Momoniat
-
MPs angered after Mkhwebane no-show at meeting
-
13 suspects arrested in past 24 hours for cash-in-transit heists - Bheki Cele
-
Yunus Carrim: Shivambu is out of line
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.