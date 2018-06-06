Popular Topics
ANC pushing for CT Airport to be named after Madiba, EFF roots for Mama Winnie

Public proposal on name changes for four South African airports, including Cape Town International Airport close on Wednesday.

Cape Town International Airport. Picture: airports.co.za
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A showdown between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has erupted over who the Cape Town International Airport should be named after.

Public proposal on name changes for four South African airports, including Cape Town International Airport close on Wednesday.

The EFF has been on an active drive to have the airport renamed after late anti-apartheid struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela since EFF leader Julius Malema called on government to do so during his speech at her funeral in April.

The party accelerated its campaign in the run-up to Wednesday's deadline, calling on the public to submit Madikizela-Mandela's name. Things even got heated at a recent public meeting between the EFF and members of the community who called on the airport to be renamed after someone who represents the Khoi/coloured community.

The ANC has remained silent on the matter, until very recently when they distributed a poster similar to the EFF's calling on Cape Town International to be renamed after Nelson Mandela, in honour of what would've been his 100th birthday this year. The party is calling on Kimberely's airport to be renamed after Madikizela-Mandela instead.

The EFF has also presented its proposals for the renaming of three other airports.

The ANC's proposals have angered the EFF, who are claiming the ruling party is being misogynist and partisan.

