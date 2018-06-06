ANC pushing for CT Airport to be named after Madiba, EFF roots for Mama Winnie

Public proposal on name changes for four South African airports, including Cape Town International Airport close on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A showdown between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has erupted over who the Cape Town International Airport should be named after.

The EFF has been on an active drive to have the airport renamed after late anti-apartheid struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela since EFF leader Julius Malema called on government to do so during his speech at her funeral in April.

The party accelerated its campaign in the run-up to Wednesday's deadline, calling on the public to submit Madikizela-Mandela's name. Things even got heated at a recent public meeting between the EFF and members of the community who called on the airport to be renamed after someone who represents the Khoi/coloured community.

Let's honor the fighting spirit of Mama Winnie. A fighter, an activist. You can still have your say. Make your submissions



Submit your comments and proposals to ACSA before midnight to: corporate.affairs@airports.co.za or contact: 011 723 1400#WinnieMadikizelaMandelaAirport pic.twitter.com/OvSmYdE7XS — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 6, 2018

The ANC has remained silent on the matter, until very recently when they distributed a poster similar to the EFF's calling on Cape Town International to be renamed after Nelson Mandela, in honour of what would've been his 100th birthday this year. The party is calling on Kimberely's airport to be renamed after Madikizela-Mandela instead.

The EFF has also presented its proposals for the renaming of three other airports.

This shows how one party is so out of touch with where South Africans are right now and the other is progressive.



The line is set.



Old people vs young people.



Old ideas vs new ideas.



The old guard vs the future ... pic.twitter.com/Ln1fYyA1tG — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) June 6, 2018

The ANC is officially the leading cause of depression, anxiety and stress 😯😔😭😡 pic.twitter.com/VhEhNpJlVD — 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) June 6, 2018

EFF's proposal delivered to ACSA on May 29 calls for Cape Town Airport to be renamed after Winnie Madikizela Mandela , East London Airport after Steven Bantu Biko, Port Elizabeth Airport after Albertina Sisulu & Kimberly Airport after Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe #AirportNameChange pic.twitter.com/3aI85zjGzY — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 6, 2018

The ANC's proposals have angered the EFF, who are claiming the ruling party is being misogynist and partisan.

We call on society to reject ANC's patriarchal, misogynist and partisan proposals in favour of a balanced, progressive and genuine EFF proposal. #AirportNameChange — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 6, 2018

ANC's complete proposal is also that East London Airport be renamed after Chris Hani, Port Elizabeth Airport be renamed after Albertina Sisulu, Kimberly Airport after Winnie Mandela and Cape Town Airport after Nelson Mandela. This is at best partisan. #AirportNameChange — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 6, 2018

ANC’s proposal for all the four airports, despite its patriarchal assault, also seeks to portray that only ANC veterans played a role in the struggle for liberation. They seek to distort history, revealing themselves as a dishonest bunch of revisionists. #AirportNameChange — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 6, 2018