29 Steenvilla families evicted from their homes

The evictions are related to noncompliance with lease agreements.

CAPE TOWN - Twenty-nine evictions were earlier on Wednesday underway in Steenvilla on Military Road.

Families are being removed privately.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason said: “The city’s enforcement agencies will assist with crowd and traffic control. The evictions are related noncompliance with lease agreements.”

