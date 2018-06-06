2 buildings torched during protest near Botrivier

Demonstrators have torched the post office and a municipal building in the town.

CAPE TOWN - Protesters shut down a section of the N2 near Botrivier and set alight two buildings.

Demonstrators have torched the post office and a municipal building in the town.

At this stage, it's unclear what the protest is over. It follows weeks of protests in various parts of Cape Town, Hermanus and Gansbaai over housing.

The N2, which had been closed between the Peregrine farm stall and Botrivier due to the protest action, has been opened to traffic again.

