13 suspects arrested in past 24 hours for cash-in-transit heists - Bheki Cele
Gangs of heavily armed gunmen have staged several brazen cash van heists in recent weeks across the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says 13 suspects have been arrested in the past 24 hours for the recent cash-in-transit heists.
Cele along with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced a nationwide strategy to focus on crimes earlier this week.
Cele says a major effort has been made to deal with these heists.
“In the past 24 hours, we’ve arrested 13 of these guys. You can add your three in Vaal, we’ve arrested number two in the hierarchy and he’s in custody.”
WATCH: Bheki Cele briefs media
The police minister insists South Africans are going to be safe as the South African Police Service (SAPS) clamps down on cash-in-transit heists across the country.
Cele says the SAPS is dealing with the recent spate of cash in transit heists adequately. He adds they’ve pulled out all the stops and all additional resources to stop these syndicates.
“We’re trying to disarm them in a big way; simply put, we’re beginning to turn the corner.”
The minister has also called on communities to work with police, saying collaboration has helped recently with a number of arrests.
