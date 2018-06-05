Will Zuma finally face criminal trial?
Former president Jacob Zuma suffered a blow when prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams rejected a request for the case to be withdrawn this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma will face his criminal trial unless the Durban High Court rules that it can be postponed pending the outcome of a separate legal challenge to determine who will pay for his defence.
KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Moipone Noko says they are ready to put Zuma on trial as early as 12 November.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, the woman in charge of prosecuting Zuma says this will be dictated to by what happens when the former president appears in court on Friday.
“We can go on trial on 12 November but, obviously, that depends on whether some applications are brought or whatever that can derail us from that plan.”
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahms this week rejected Zuma's request to have the case against him withdrawn while he fights for taxpayers to continue funding his defence.
Abrahams indicated to Zuma's legal team that it would be up to the court to decide.
Noko says if Zuma makes a submission to the court, the trial date may be further postponed.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
