Westlake residents await City of CT’s response on service delivery demands
Protesters handed over a memorandum of demands to a local ward councillor on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Westlake residents are hoping the City of Cape Town will address their grievances after they demonstrated for better service delivery and housing.
WATCH: Westlake residents march for improved services
Residents' demands include housing for backyard dwellers, the installation of a permanent foot bridge, a taxi rank with basic facilities, more health services and a high school in the area.
March organiser Amanda Nobande says ward councillor Penny East has made empty promises to residents and claims that she told them there's no budget for Westlake.
“As a community we’re angry. If someone promises you something and the next thing they don’t deliver on those promises… and we’ll take further action if they don’t deliver on the things we asked.”
Westlake resident Fezile Komani says there are many people who have been backyard dwellers for years and are desperate for a home to call their own.
“We’re waiting for a long time for houses. We’ve been in Westlake for more than 10 years.”
East has accepted the memorandum and has promised to get back to the community in seven days.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
