WCED offers R10k reward for info on school robberies

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says educators and staff have been threatened at gunpoint and robbed of their personal items.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has offered R10,000 reward for information related to armed robberies at several primary schools.

Ummangaliso, Intshayelelo and Lwandle primary schools were hit in Khayelitsha, while Vukukhanye Primary in Gugulethu was also affected by an armed robbery recently.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says educators and staff have been threatened at gunpoint and robbed of their personal items.

“These criminals need to be stopped before they attack another school. That’s why I’m issuing a reward of R10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these individuals.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)