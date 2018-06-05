WCED offers R10k reward for info on school robberies

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

WCED offers R10k reward for info on school robberies

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says educators and staff have been threatened at gunpoint and robbed of their personal items.

FILE: Western Cape MEC for Education Debbie Schafer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Western Cape MEC for Education Debbie Schafer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has offered R10,000 reward for information related to armed robberies at several primary schools.

Ummangaliso, Intshayelelo and Lwandle primary schools were hit in Khayelitsha, while Vukukhanye Primary in Gugulethu was also affected by an armed robbery recently.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says educators and staff have been threatened at gunpoint and robbed of their personal items.

“These criminals need to be stopped before they attack another school. That’s why I’m issuing a reward of R10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these individuals.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA