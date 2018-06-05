Triple axe murderer Henri van Breda faces sentencing

Van Breda killed his parents and older brother, and seriously injured his younger sister at their Stellenbosch home in 2015. He was convicted late last month.

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings for convicted murderer Henri van Breda begin on Tuesday.

Van Breda killed his parents and older brother, and seriously injured his younger sister at their Stellenbosch home in 2015. He was convicted late last month.

The State will likely try to prove that the murders were premeditated.

Van Breda's conviction last month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it'll be aiming to get the court to hand down minimum life sentences for each of the murders.

The defence is expected to present mitigating arguments to get a lighter sentence for the 23-year-old.

Van Breda has also been found to have tampered with the evidence.

During judgment, Judge Siraj Desai described Van Breda as an “unimpressive” witness whose testimony was inconsistent.

