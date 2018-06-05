Top cop Sitole promises to clean up corruption in SAPS

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has launched a nationwide strategy to address aggravated robberies in the country.

PRETORIA - Police have been urged to rid their ranks of corrupt members who help cash heist criminals.

Gangs of heavily armed gunmen have staged several cash van heists in recent weeks but with very few arrests being made.

Unisa crime researcher Mahlogonolo Thobane says the authorities should conduct regular vetting of their officers.

"If one knows that he or she will be periodically checked, I feel that there’s a high possibility that they may be deterred from collaborating with robbers."

General Sitole says part of their strategy is to rid the police of criminals.

"We’re stabilising crime, but we’re also stabilising the organisation. This means we’re also cleaning out the organisation. We support Ipid’s investigations."

Sitole has also called on the public to help the police tackle violent crime.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)