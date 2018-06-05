Popular Topics
Tembisa man convicted of raping, killing baby handed 2 life sentences

Mbongiseni Shabalala (29) killed Ilam Mazomba in 2015 after kidnapping and raping her in Rabbie Ridge, Tembisa.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man convicted of raping and killing a 14-month-old baby has been handed two life sentences in the Johannesburg High Court.

Mbongiseni Shabalala (29) killed Ilam Mazomba in 2015 after kidnapping and raping her in Rabbie Ridge, Tembisa.

He's been found guilty on all three charges and has been sentenced to an additional 10 years behind bars for kidnapping.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phindi Mjonondwane says this is a win for justice.

“Well, as the NPA, we will continue to advocate for children’s rights, for the right to life of our children. We are satisfied with today’s sentences as the NPA. And we will continue to plead with our courts not to show mercy to those who undermine the right to life of children.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

