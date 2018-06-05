Taxi commuters warned to expect fare increase as fuel price hike kicks in
Economists have warned that the latest increases will have a knock-on effect on other goods and services.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance says that commuters should brace for fare increases, with the fuel price hikes kicking in on Wednesday.
From the stroke of midnight, petrol will cost you 82 cents more for a litre.
Economists have warned that the latest increases will have a knock-on effect on other goods and services.
The alliance's Alpheus Mlalazi says that taxi fares will be going up gradually.
"Immediately after the increase takes effect on Tuesday, but obviously notices will have to be given to the commuting public that we will be increasing fares, but it will be from association to association (sic)."
More in Business
-
KPMG says its made tough decisions to stay sustainable
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks firmer as global risk aversion cools
-
Steinhoff International's credit insurers withdraw cover
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
-
[LISTEN] Understanding the power of your bond
-
Software and stealth: How carmakers hike spare parts prices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.