Taxi commuters warned to expect fare increase as fuel price hike kicks in

JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance says that commuters should brace for fare increases, with the fuel price hikes kicking in on Wednesday.

From the stroke of midnight, petrol will cost you 82 cents more for a litre.

Economists have warned that the latest increases will have a knock-on effect on other goods and services.

The alliance's Alpheus Mlalazi says that taxi fares will be going up gradually.

"Immediately after the increase takes effect on Tuesday, but obviously notices will have to be given to the commuting public that we will be increasing fares, but it will be from association to association (sic)."