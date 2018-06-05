Sitole considers asking retired cops to return to SAPS ranks
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says that he'll soon convene a police veterans conference where former SAPS members will be invited to attend.
CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says that he's considering asking former members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) to return to the service's ranks.
He, along with Police Minister Bheki Cele, on Monday announced a new plan to tackle violent crimes such as armed robberies and cash heists.
The latest figures reveal there have been at least 140 cash van robberies since the start of the year.
Sitole says that he'll soon convene a police veterans conference where former SAPS members will be invited to attend.
“We are then going to discuss how do we make optimal use of the capacity we have within the communities that can help to hence policing and those who want to come back, if possible, we are also open to that. And those that we can make use of their hours.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Henri van Breda emotional at counselling sessions, court told
-
Abrahams rejects Zuma's request to withdraw criminal prosecution
-
[WATCH LIVE] Henri van Breda sentencing
-
Triple axe murderer Henri van Breda faces sentencing
-
Meeting on renaming of CT Airport descends into chaos
-
Nzimande calls for ‘dysfunctional’ RAF board to resign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.