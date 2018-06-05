Sitole considers asking retired cops to return to SAPS ranks

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says that he'll soon convene a police veterans conference where former SAPS members will be invited to attend.

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says that he's considering asking former members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) to return to the service's ranks.

He, along with Police Minister Bheki Cele, on Monday announced a new plan to tackle violent crimes such as armed robberies and cash heists.

The latest figures reveal there have been at least 140 cash van robberies since the start of the year.

“We are then going to discuss how do we make optimal use of the capacity we have within the communities that can help to hence policing and those who want to come back, if possible, we are also open to that. And those that we can make use of their hours.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)