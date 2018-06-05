Saftu warns latest fuel price hike will have impact on workers
From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost you back 82 cents more, while diesel is going up by 85 cents a litre.
JOHANNESBURG - With the fuel price going up more than 80 cents a litre at midnight, trade union federation Saftu is warning that the latest increase will have a far reaching impact on workers who are already under strain.
From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost you back 82 cents more, while diesel is going up by 85 cents a litre.
Illuminating paraffin will set you back an extra R1,09 cents.
Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi says that while everything is going up, many workers' salaries aren't.
"Workers are getting a serious pounding. We're getting poorer at a time where [wage] increases cannot match up. All the deals we are finding are way below that."
Popular in Business
-
SA economy shrinks in Q1 of 2018
-
New CEO Sithole ready for challenges facing Prasa
-
Prasa appoints Sibusiso Sithole as new group CEO
-
Taxi commuters warned to expect fare increase as fuel price hike kicks in
-
KPMG says its made tough decisions to stay sustainable
-
KPMG SA to lay off 400 workers as part of restructuring plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.