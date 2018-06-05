Saftu warns latest fuel price hike will have impact on workers

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost you back 82 cents more, while diesel is going up by 85 cents a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - With the fuel price going up more than 80 cents a litre at midnight, trade union federation Saftu is warning that the latest increase will have a far reaching impact on workers who are already under strain.

Illuminating paraffin will set you back an extra R1,09 cents.

Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi says that while everything is going up, many workers' salaries aren't.

"Workers are getting a serious pounding. We're getting poorer at a time where [wage] increases cannot match up. All the deals we are finding are way below that."