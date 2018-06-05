Saftu warns latest fuel price hike will have impact on workers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Saftu warns latest fuel price hike will have impact on workers

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost you back 82 cents more, while diesel is going up by 85 cents a litre.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - With the fuel price going up more than 80 cents a litre at midnight, trade union federation Saftu is warning that the latest increase will have a far reaching impact on workers who are already under strain.

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost you back 82 cents more, while diesel is going up by 85 cents a litre.

Illuminating paraffin will set you back an extra R1,09 cents.

Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi says that while everything is going up, many workers' salaries aren't.

"Workers are getting a serious pounding. We're getting poorer at a time where [wage] increases cannot match up. All the deals we are finding are way below that."

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA