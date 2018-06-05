#RandReport: Rand falls to 2-week low as economy slumps, stocks flat
At 1505 GMT, the rand traded at 12.7900 per dollar, 1.8% weaker than its close on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday and government bonds weakened after data showed the economy suffered its worst quarterly contraction in nine years in the first quarter.
At 1505 GMT, the rand traded at 12.7900 per dollar, 1.8% weaker than its close on Monday. The unit had earlier fallen more than 2% to a session low of 12.8300, its weakest since 21 May, according to Thomson Reuters data.
South Africa’s economy shrank by 2.2% in the first quarter of 2018, with the most significant falls in the agricultural, manufacturing, mining sectors, Statistics South Africa said.
This was the largest quarter-on-quarter decline since the first quarter of 2009.
The poor data pointed to the huge challenge facing President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver long-term economic growth after his election in February ignited a wave of optimism.
“Everyone perhaps got a little bit ahead of themselves but it would have been extremely difficult for our president to turn things around in three months,” Rand Merchant Bank foreign exchange trader Jan Sluis-Cremer said.
“It does put pressure on the Reserve Bank in terms of what they do with rates. Do we see another rate cut in July to try and force growth to start coming through?”
The South African Reserve Bank kept its benchmark repo rate on hold at 6.5% in May as it balanced risks to consumer price inflation and a fragile economic growth recovery.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond rose by 8 basis points to 8.65%, reflecting weaker prices.
On the bourse, stocks ended little changed as investors juggled the weak economic data and higher commodity prices.
The blue-chip JSE Top-40 index was flat at 51,413 and the broader All-share index inched up 0.16% to R57,779.
Industrial conglomerate Bidvest, one of the barometers of economic sentiment in South Africa, slumped 5% after GDP data.
On the flipside, Anglo American and BHP Billiton rose 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively, lifted by higher metal prices.
More in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.