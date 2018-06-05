Ramaphosa's gift declaration list includes Cuban cigars, herbal cream & vodka

Cyril Ramaphosa’s last declaration as an MP includes directorships & partnerships in 13 companies, including cattle & game farms & several abattoirs. He also lists ownership of more than 30 flats & townhouses.

CAPE TOWN - Boxes of Cuban cigars, a herbal miracle cream and bottles of wine, vodka and brandy are among the gifts declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The gift list forms part of the register of interests that was made public on Tuesday by Parliament’s ethics committee.

While all Members of Parliament (MPs) are required to make annual declarations, Ramaphosa ceased to be an MP on being elected president of the country in February.

As President, he will still declare his financial and other interests, but this will be kept separately, in the Presidency.

Ramaphosa’s last declaration as an MP includes directorships and partnerships in 13 companies, including cattle and game farms and several abattoirs. He also lists ownership of more than 30 flats and townhouses.

All MPs have to declare gifts valued at more than R500 and for some, that makes for a long list.

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, who also served briefly as minister of both communications and energy, received books from Moscow and vintage wine from the Russian ambassador and also lists many of her wedding presents, including a set of pots from former Cabinet colleague Des van Rooyen.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane’s declaration includes Newlands rugby tickets, three pairs of shoes and socks – as well as a mobile phone from Telkom and “presidential shirts” valued at more than R30,000.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)