‘Radio interview statement shows De Lille & DA relationship had broken down’
The DA says it’s clear from the interview with CapeTalk and Talk Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser in April, that Patricia De Lille’s relationship with the party had broken down.
CAPE TOWN - A Patricia de Lille radio interview is under scrutiny in the Western Cape High Court, where she is challenging the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s decision to rescind her membership.
The party says it’s clear from the interview with CapeTalk and Talk Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser in April that De Lille’s relationship with the party had broken down.
The DA’s legal team says it’s clear that she only planned to remain in the party for as long as it would take to restore her name.
The mayor claims she only meant she would give up the mayoralty if she cleared her name, and not resign from the party. But the DA’s Sean Rosenberg says that should carry insignificant weight before the court.
He says De Lille’s statement was made in the context of an already acrimonious relationship between herself and the DA.
“Now that the applicant [De Lille] appreciates the consequences of what she said in the context of her battle; in these court papers she now says, ‘I didn’t intend to resign from the DA, I only intended to resign from my position as the mayor’.”
As a seasoned politician, the DA says she made a public declaration that can leave no doubt that she planned to resign from the party.
Rosenberg says De Lille’s statements are clear that she only planned to stay for a specific period of time.
[From the archives] LISTEN: Patricia De Lille's interview with Eusebius McKaiser
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
