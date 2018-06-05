Prasa appoints Sibusiso Sithole as new group CEO

Sithole has been given a 12-month contract effective as of 1 June.

JOHANNESBURG - Former eThekwini Municipality city manager Sibusiso Sithole has been appointed as the new CEO of Prasa.

According to a Prasa statement, Sithole has been brought in to "bring stability and certainty to Prasa".

