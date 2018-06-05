Police seize documents from MTN over Turkcell case

Turkcell alleges that the mobile company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iran license originally awarded to Turkcell.

JOHANNESBURG - South African police have seized documents from the offices of mobile phone operator MTN Group after Turkey’s Turkcell launched a lawsuit over a disputed Iran licence, MTN said on Tuesday.

Turkcell alleges that the South African mobile company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iran license originally awarded to Turkcell.

MTN rejects the allegations.

Turkcell first sued MTN in a US court in 2012, alleging the company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iranian licence that was originally awarded to Turkcell.

It dropped the suit a year later after US Supreme Court ruling in a separate case made clear that US courts would not have jurisdiction in a claim involving two foreign firms in an overseas dispute.

A year later it filed in South Africa, where the case has been stuck in procedural wrangling since.