Police seize documents from MTN over Turkcell case
Turkcell alleges that the mobile company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iran license originally awarded to Turkcell.
JOHANNESBURG - South African police have seized documents from the offices of mobile phone operator MTN Group after Turkey’s Turkcell launched a lawsuit over a disputed Iran licence, MTN said on Tuesday.
Turkcell alleges that the South African mobile company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iran license originally awarded to Turkcell.
MTN rejects the allegations.
Turkcell first sued MTN in a US court in 2012, alleging the company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iranian licence that was originally awarded to Turkcell.
It dropped the suit a year later after US Supreme Court ruling in a separate case made clear that US courts would not have jurisdiction in a claim involving two foreign firms in an overseas dispute.
A year later it filed in South Africa, where the case has been stuck in procedural wrangling since.
