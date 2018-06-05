Police failures likely to lead to increase in mob justice incidents, ISS warns
The ISS has issued the warning after 25-year-old Lloyd Nkgothoe was allegedly forced to hang himself during such an attack in the North West.
JOHANNESBURG - The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) is warning that an increase in mob justice cases is likely as police fail to satisfy public expectation.
Its issued the warning after 25-year-old Lloyd Nkgothoe was allegedly forced to hang himself during such an attack in the North West.
His community had accused him of murdering an elderly woman in Gopane in March.
Seven people have since been arrested for the deadly attack on Nkgothoe while the suspect linked to the murder of the elderly woman is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Johan Burger from the ISS says communities feel neglected by law enforcement and the justice system.
“I think we can expect to see an increase in this kind of mob justice in the absence of justice by the formal structures of the state. It’s a combination then of those raising crime levels and frustration by communities.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
