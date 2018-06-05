Nzimande calls for ‘dysfunctional’ RAF board to resign

The minister says the bad blood and infighting on the board, which currently has five vacancies, even spilled over into Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says he wants the “dysfunctional” board of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to stop fighting like children and rather resign.

Nzimande has made the call during his briefing to Parliament's transport portfolio committee on the various entities in his department which include the RAF, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the Airports Company of South Africa.

He has told MPs about the challenges and progress made in some of the boards of these state-owned companies.

Nzimande has also presented his department's quarter four performance report for the 2017/18 financial year.

Nzimande says the RAF board members were close to exchanging blows at one point. He adds the bad blood and infighting on the board, which currently has five vacancies, even spilt over into Parliament.

“I’ve decided to call an AGM chair on the Road Accident Fund which is taking place on Friday this week, to just engage them. But in the meantime, I’ve said: is it not a good idea that they resign and reconstitute this board because it’s dysfunctional?”

Nzimande has urged those leading the various entities to end the infighting and focus on turning the agencies around.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)