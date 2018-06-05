Nzimande calls for ‘dysfunctional’ RAF board to resign
The minister says the bad blood and infighting on the board, which currently has five vacancies, even spilled over into Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says he wants the “dysfunctional” board of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to stop fighting like children and rather resign.
Nzimande has made the call during his briefing to Parliament's transport portfolio committee on the various entities in his department which include the RAF, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the Airports Company of South Africa.
He has told MPs about the challenges and progress made in some of the boards of these state-owned companies.
Nzimande has also presented his department's quarter four performance report for the 2017/18 financial year.
Nzimande says the RAF board members were close to exchanging blows at one point. He adds the bad blood and infighting on the board, which currently has five vacancies, even spilt over into Parliament.
“I’ve decided to call an AGM chair on the Road Accident Fund which is taking place on Friday this week, to just engage them. But in the meantime, I’ve said: is it not a good idea that they resign and reconstitute this board because it’s dysfunctional?”
Nzimande has urged those leading the various entities to end the infighting and focus on turning the agencies around.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Henri van Breda emotional at counselling sessions, court told
-
Abrahams rejects Zuma's request to withdraw criminal prosecution
-
[WATCH LIVE] Henri van Breda sentencing
-
Triple axe murderer Henri van Breda faces sentencing
-
Meeting on renaming of CT Airport descends into chaos
-
Mashaba bows to EFF demands to lower proposed tariff hikes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.